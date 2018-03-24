Toys R Us launches liquidation sales in San Diego County stores

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - Liquidation sales are underway at San Diego County’s Toys “R” Us stores, a week after the chain announced it would permanently close all stores.

Shoppers can expect discounted prices on all items including toys, clothing, electronics and bikes.

Customers may use gift cards until April 21. Coupons will not be honored as the sales go on. Loyalty points will no longer be offered and may not be redeemed.

Returns will be accepted under normal policies until April 21. All liquidation sale purchases are final.

The liquidation sales are in-store only, for now. Some consumer experts believe the sales will eventually make their way onto the Toys “R” Us website.

Toys "R" Us said customers who have already placed online orders can expect to receive them. The chain has had some delivery delays but it is working to arrange delivery.

Customers with items on layaway will have 21 days after the receipt of notice to pay the balance, demand a refund, or forfeit the product and their deposit.

Toys "R" Us is answering additional questions at 800-TOYSRUS between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. PT.

Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us locations in San Diego:

-- Chula Vista (1008a Industrial Blvd.)

-- Escondido (1240 Auto Parkway South)

-- La Mesa (8790 Grossmont Blvd.)

-- National City (1100 E. 30th St.)

-- Oceanside (2425 Vista Way)

-- San Diego (4345 Camino De La Plaza at Las Americas Outlet)

-- Babies "R" Us Chula Vista (1860 Main Court)

-- Babies "R" Us La Mesa (8165 Fletcher Parkway)