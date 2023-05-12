Watch Now
Tickets for Del Mar summer racing season on sale Friday

Posted at 9:09 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 12:20:05-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Horse racing fans can get their tickets to catch races “Where the Surf Meets the Turf” this summer.

Tickets for Del Mar Racetrack’s summer racing season, which kicks off with the famous Opening Day on July 21, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at https://www.dmtc.com/tickets.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club officials said they expect tickets for this season’s Opening Day to sell out quickly.

In addition to the world-class horse racing, the summer season at the Del Mar Racetrack will feature food/wine-related festivals and other events.

