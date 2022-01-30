Thousands of fans enjoy last day of Farmers Open

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Thousands of golf fans gathered at the Torrey Pines Golf Course to enjoy the final day of the Farmers Open in La Jolla Saturday.

The golf tournament began Wednesday. It attracts some of the best PGA golfers to San Diego's coast, with fans getting to see their favorite players in action on the green.

"Seeing the players and just the environment is fantastic," said Trent Brown.

“Golf, I think, is really appreciated by a lot of people, but when you can see it up close, it really takes it to another level," said Chris Clasby.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Justin Thomas today. John Rahm is another favorite of mine."

Last year, fans like Chris and Janelle Clasby were not able to attend the sporting event in person.

The 2021 Farmers Open was played with no spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Big disappointment," said Clasby.

"It’s really great to have them [fans] back, of course. Great to see so many people out.

This year, fans traveled across the country to be in person. Best friends, Brett Hadley and Trent Brown, made trips from Utah and Oregon for their first Farmers Open.

"Seen some really good chip shots and birdie puts and things like that the last couple of days so it's been a lot of fun," said Hadley.

"It's the weather for me," said Brown.

"It's been just amazing."

The return of fans also means a boost to local businesses as people explore all San Diego has to offer.

“I used to work at the George's at the Cove in La Jolla, and it would drive tons of traffic to La Jolla. The restaurants were really busy when this tournament was going on," said Janelle Clasby.

