THIS WEEKEND: 'Scrippshenge' potential through Saturday

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) - San Diego photographers — this weekend could be your chance to get a "Scrippshenge" photo.

Named for the ancient British site Stonehenge, where the sun lines up among ancient stones on the solstice, the sun lines up with the gap in La Jolla’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography pier on certain days of the year. The natural phenomenon makes for spectacular photos.

Here are times for the upcoming sunsets:



Friday's sunset (5/2): 7:32 p.m.

7:32 p.m. Saturday's sunset(5/3): 7:32 p.m.

Ethan Gibney via 10News Weather Watchers

And the sunset is something else. The mesmerizing sight routinely brings local photographers out to capture the biannual sunset.

But with such an amazing view of the sun meeting the horizon comes a crowd. Many are known to head to the pier during the event to catch a photo, so be aware, patient and kind to one each other's time.

If you are able to snag a photo, send them to 10News at pictures@10News.com or on Facebook and we'll share them out!

You can also join our 10News Weather Watchers Facebook group to see pictures from your fellow photographers.