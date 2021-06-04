The Gaslamp Quarter launches "The New Normal Now" campaign

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The Gaslamp Quarter is making up for lost memories and launching its "The New Normal is Now" initiative.

Recently, the Gaslamp Quarter has had to pivot focus to continue to host San Diegans and visitors by creating spacious outdoor retail and dining experiences.

In a news release sent to ABC10News Thursday, "The New Normal is Now" celebrates the changes in the Gaslamp Quarter with expanded open-air dining, easy parking, daily specials, and the Gaslamp Promenade.

Upcoming specials and events include:

Father's Day in the Gaslamp: For Father's Day the Gaslamp Quarter will spoil all dads, grandpas, fur-baby dads, and all fatherly figures with free hot sauce or BBQ sauce! Proof of parking at Park-It-On-Market or the 6th and K Parkade is required.

4th of July Laser Show + Giant Silent Disco: July 3 familes will enjoy a dynamic custom laser show and a multi-block Silent Disco party. Do not forget your funky pants, because you are sure to be getting down to all your favorite beats all night long.

Weekly Taco Tuesday: Whether you like it spicy, medium, or mild, every Tuesday there will be specials on all of your favorite flavors from top restaurants and bars.

Weekly Wagyu Wednesday: Guests can dine on trendy wagyu offerings of local restaurants at a discounted price every Wednesday.

Weekly Throwback Thursdays: Beginning July 10th, Thursdays toss you back to the 70s, 80s, 90s and early 00's with dedicated decade parties from 5 to 9 p.m. complete with a genre DJ and emcee. There will also be a roller-skating sessions along 5th Avenue between J & K.

Weekly Yoga and Fitness Classes: Local gyms, studios, and trainers will host classes Saturday mornings under the Gaslamp Arch so you can clear your mind and live a healthy lifestyle.

Weekly Gaslamp Silent Disco: From July through September on Friday and Saturday dance to your heart's desire with the Gaslamp Disco! Sanitized Silent disco headsets will be available starting at just $25.

Monthly Movie Night: One Sunday night per month this Summer, the Gaslamp will be showing an all-ages movie affair under the iconic Gaslamp Arch.

"It is time to embrace the new normal. Normal is dancing and laughing, playing, and shopping, moving and socializing. Normal is safely distanced but emotionally close," a Gaslamp spokesperson said.

For more information about prices, parking, and special can be found online here.