Taste of Hillcrest returns with a fresh new feel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- We may live in a time of social distancing, but that doesn’t mean one of San Diego’s tastiest neighborhoods is going to let foodies miss out on its popular annual dining event.

The 20th Annual Taste of Hillcrest is taking place Saturday, May 22. Attendees will be able to take in the summer air while walking through the neighborhood and sampling mouthwatering bites from more than 35 culinary gems.

Sample bites such as Pad Thai, Sashimi, Italian antipasto, or classic American comfort food!

“Hillcrest has always been a hotbed of experimental restaurants and creative dining options and this is a terrific opportunity to sample them all in one day,” said Benjamin Nicholls, Hillcrest Business Association Executive Director.

This year’s self-guided tasting tour has been modified to meet current health and safety regulations and will take place in one day.

Tickets are $35 and $40 on the day of the event. A free shuttle will be provided for all participants and will make frequent stops around the neighborhood. However, organizers said feel free to explore at your own leisure with their interactive digital map.

To learn more about the 20th Annual Taste of Hillcrest, visit here.