Taco Bell to open early retirement community 'The Cantinas' in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Fast-food chain Taco Bell wants you to experience life as a retiree with the opening of a special early retirement community in San Diego this summer.

Taco Bell’s “The Cantinas” is described as a place that “celebrates the laid-back spirit in everyone, with a weekend of senior inspired, sun-soaked daytime recreation, retail and dining.”

The special weekend getaway, which the company said is exclusive to its Rewards Members, is slated to open Aug. 17-18 in the Rancho Santa Fe area.

Taco Bell’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery stated in a news release, “There’s a common misconception that retirement unlocks the life you’ve been waiting for. And while that may be true for some, we don’t think you should have to wait until 55 to live the life you’re craving. The Cantinas early retirement community, just like our brand, represents a place where all generations can come together, regardless of age, to Live their Más however they want.”

Among the many activities at the community, guests can play “old school” games, compete in pickleball tourneys, take arts and crafts classes, or just take a nap.

Taco Bell Rewards Members can choose how they want to experience “The Cantinas”:

Weekend Membership: For $150, the package includes “overnight accommodations for the ticket and a guest, with full access to amenities, recreation, dining and entertainment and more.”

Day Pass: For $50 per day, the ticket holder and a guest will have full access to the grounds, recreation, dining and more from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased by Rewards Members on July 16 at 9 a.m. Pacific time through a link specifically for Rewards Members in the Taco Bell app.

For more information on Taco Bell’s early retirement community experience, visit https://www.thecantinas.net.