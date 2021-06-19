'Summer in Bloom' at the Forum Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) -- San Diegans are invited to a nine-day Summer Celebration at The Forum Carlsbad.

Throughout the 9-day event, The Forum Carlsbad will transform into a beautiful summer garden, complete with a live butterfly encounter, and fashion show.

Enjoy shopping the San Diego Made Market with dozens of unique local entrepreneurs and makers who will line the sidewalks showcasing their items for sale. All are invited and there is no charge for admission.

There are several features throughout the 9-day event including:

Runway Fashion Show

Saturday, June 19, 11am

See the latest looks for the season from The Forum’s fine apparel stores. Enjoy music, prizes, and the first 200 guests in line by the entrance to the fashion show area starting at 10:30am will receive a complimentary gift bag.

Live Butterfly Encounter

Saturday, June 19 – Sunday, June 27

A beautiful Summer Garden and Instagram Garden will be created in the area between lululemon and Paper Source. Inside the Garden Area, everyone is welcome to visit with live butterflies. Bring the family for an educational and inspiring tour and get up close and personal with these magical winged creatures.

eventsforumcarlsbad.com

San Diego Made Market

Saturday, June 19 – Sunday, June 27

Creative and unique handcrafted, new and vintage items from dozens of local entrepreneurs and makers will be for sale along the sidewalks throughout The Forum. The San Diego Made Market will offer a mix of handmade items, apparel, accessories, hand-poured candles, home décor, gifts and much more.

eventsforumcarlsbad.com San Diego Made Market

More information about the event can be found online here.