Studio Diner in Kearny Mesa reopens its doors to public

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the Studio Diner in Kearny Mesa, Friday is the final dress rehearsal before they pull the curtain back and open their doors once again.

The restaurant which is on the property of the Segall production company lot is a well-known eatery in San Diego.

The diner closed nearly two years ago when the pandemic started. Even though they tried different options like serving to go, the family decided to close.

"Listen we're not making any money, people were looking for jobs," said Stu Segall, owner of Studio Diner.

"We shut it down for what we thought was going to be a short period of time."

And since then Head Chief John Leonard has been waiting to get the official call back letting him know it was almost showtime so he could get his staff together.

"As soon as I got the call that we're getting back in here..I lost a lot of them but I got my main core back."

And now with a few days before their grand reopening, the owners have invited their friends and family in for a preview of what they hope will be the return of the four-star dining experience the Studio Diner is known for.

The restaurant opens Monday at 6 a.m.