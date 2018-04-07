Still Time for Wine! Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Through April 12



Are you a fan of Disney and great food? You’re in luck—the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is here for a limited time at Disneyland Resort, and promises to give you plenty to enjoy in both of those categories!

The event is on its last week, running until April 12. Throughout the festival, eventgoers will get to partake in numerous featured California wines, beers and food.

The Festival always brings a little something for everyone, no matter your tastes. Here’s just a quick preview of some of the things you can expect:

Marketplaces packed with fresh fruits and vegetables, small plates, beverages and other delicious morsels

Dessert demonstration on Sunday (for Sweet Sundays), with presentations by chef Duff Goldman from Cake Masters and Ace of Cakes

Family friendly seminars at the Backlot Stage in Hollywood Land with various cooking demonstrations and tips for growing your own vegetables

If you’re looking to get the full festival experience, you’ll also be able to purchase a VIP culinary demonstration package. This package comes with reserved seats, sample tastings of the chef’s specialty and a meet and greet with the chef once the demonstration is complete.

Lodging at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is perhaps the premier lodging destination during the festival. You’ll be right next to the event, as it’s located inside the theme park itself, and you’ll have plenty of perks that go along with this proximity, including early access to the parks. The hotel was the very first Disney hotel in the world to be placed inside a theme park, which has made it a major hit since the day it opened.

If you’ve stayed at the Grand Californian before, you know just how much of a treat lodging there is. But now, the hotel has gone through some extensive renovations, and has even more to offer its guests. The idea was to bring an even more upscale experience to the hotel and to provide guests with a unique Disney experience.

Every single element of the guest rooms is brand new, from the floors and walls to all the bathrooms, finishes and furnishings. The commitment to luxury is obvious in even the smallest details, such as the quarter-sawn oak furniture and the artwork of Disney woodland creatures. The amenities in the rooms have been fully upgrade as well, and include 55-inch smart TVs, built-in USB chargers and Keurig coffee makers.

But one thing that hasn’t changed is the breathtaking views of Downtown Disney District and Disney California Adventure Park!

Dinner at Napa Rose

Even when you’re not at the park for the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, a dinner at Napa Rose is a can’t-miss experience. The restaurant has been recognized by Zagat, Wine Spectator and many other names in the world of restaurant critique.

Chef Andrew Sutton’s restaurant boasts an outstanding wine list paired with dishes made with fresh ingredients and highly imaginative recipes. Feel free to venture outside the main dining area to eat at the Chef’s Counter and chat with the cooks preparing your food for you, or head over to the Napa Rose Lounge, a more laid-back part of the restaurant that has the same menu but no reservations needed.

You’ll find dishes with chicken, seafood, steak and fresh produce with dishes rotating seasonally. Be sure to ask for wine pairing recommendations—there’s something for all palates!

Head to the pool

While you’re staying at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, make sure to get in some quality relaxation time by the pool.

Part of the hotel’s refurbishing included brand new, larger poolside cabanas with updated furniture and amenities. The area is comfortable and relaxing, and you’ll have a hard time pulling yourself away!

Each cabana features a 55-inch TV, a refrigerator and a wrap-around sofa, as well as a dining table and chaise lounges just outside.

Whether you’re heading to southern California for the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival or simply looking to add some luxury and outstanding food to your Disneyland experience, the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is certain to exceed all of your expectations. Go ahead and treat yourself!

