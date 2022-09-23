Spectators excited as Miramar Air Show is officially underway

MIRAMAR, Calif. (KGTV) — The Miramar Air Show is just one of the few times people can get up close and personal with military jets, something crowds would normally only see in movies or from a distance while the planes are in the air.

That is unless you have family members in the military, like Amanda Jacobellis. Her husband is in the Marine Corps, and she brought her two boys to the air show.

“They’ve heard us talk about different aircraft, walking in they say 'There’s the Osprey!' They recognize the aircraft and it’s fun to actually get in it,” Jacobellis says.

And at this air show, spectators also get the opportunity to really see what it’s like to be in the military by wearing the Marines' gear.

For many, having this interaction with the service members makes a trip to the air show even more special.

"You get to see the people, talk to them, and see what it’s all about. It’s great!” says Jason Moore, who is excited to be back at the air show.