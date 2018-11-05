Spectacular ocean views at $6,780,000 private La Jolla home

Mostly Cloudy
LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) - A La Jolla home known as “The View House” is selling for about $6,000,000.
The home has one of the most private settings and unobstructed views available at the end of a private street and natural preserve, according to Pacific Sotheby’s realty.
Highlights of the property include an outdoor Quartzite barbecue, fire pit, infinity-edge pool and spa.
PHOTOS: "The View" house has spectacular scenery
The home is listed by Patricia Kramer and Cathleen Shera. The seller will entertain offers between $5,680,000 and $6,780,000.
7141 Encelia Drive
Bedrooms: 5
Full baths: 4
Partial baths: 2
Square feet: 5,018
Take our house tour here.