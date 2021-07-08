Some popular Big Bear rides will stay open past sunset

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Alpine Slide’s summer nights program will keep five attractions open until 9 p.m. on weekends, which gives visitors a great option for something to do at night in Big Bear.

Alpine Slide will have overhead ballpark lights strategically placed throughout the property to help light up all of its attractions, which includes Mineshaft Coaster, The Alpine Slide Ride, Go-Karts, Soaring Eagle Ride and Mini Golf.

“At night you get a completely different experience of our rides and attractions, especially the Mineshaft Coaster,” said Alpine Slide General Manager Julie Eubanks.

Mineshaft Coaster is the only mountain coaster in California. Riders should anticipate an amusement-style, thrill ride that stretches over one mile long on a stainless-steel-tube track. It has all the bells and whistles of a roller coaster such as steep descents, hairpin turns, tunnels, bridges and 360-degree corkscrews."

“The nighttime version of this ride just adds to the overall excitement,” added Eubanks.

The operating hours for Alpine Slide Big Bear are as follows: Mineshaft Coaster, The Soaring Eagle Ride, Alpine Slide Ride, Go-Karts and Mini Golf are open Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can still make a splash this summer, but note that the double waterslide will continue to observe daytime hours only, right through to 6 o'clock daily.

More information on tickets, parking, etc can be found online here.