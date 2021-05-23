Ski slopes transformed for mountain biking

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Ski season may be over, but mountain biking season is just getting started.

The Mountain Bike Park will be open from May 21 to September 6, Fridays, 1p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday and Mondays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The former ski slopes, now provide scenic chairlift rides and hiking, at Snow Valley Mountain Resort in the San Bernardino National Forest.

Snow Valley offers over 7 miles of trails for all levels of mountain bikers. From a meandering beginner trail to more challenging intermediate trails to heart pounding black diamond terrain, there is something for everyone.

"At Snow Valley, our goal is to provide fun, affordable and healthy activities. We hope you’ll join us this summer and enjoy the mountain," says the resort's Vice President & General Manager, Kevin Somes.

If you don't have a bike, no problem, you can rent them at the resort. Outdoor dining, with beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be offered for sale.

Snow Valley strongly encourages purchasing tickets online at snow-valley.com.