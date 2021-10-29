Skate into the holidays at Rady Children’s ice rink at Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego’s sunny climate doesn’t lend itself to skiing and snowboarding, but families can still enjoy outdoor ice skating rinks during the holiday season.

After pausing last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, NTC Foundation and Rady Children's Auxiliary has announced ice skating is back at Liberty Station.

“We are thrilled to bring the Rady Children’s Ice Rink back to ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station this year,” said Lisa Johnson, President and CEO of NTC Foundation. “The ice rink is something we look forward to every year, and its return kicks off the holiday season by bringing the community together for some holiday cheer while also helping San Diego families dealing with childhood cancer.”

Enjoy a quick bite at Liberty Public Market then burn off the calories with a night of ice skating at the outdoor rink. The Liberty Station skating area offers music and fun with a view of palm trees.

The ice rink will be open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m November 18 through January 9, 2022, with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Ticket are available for purchase online here and details are as follows:

$15 for adults

$13 for children

Discounted tickets for members of the military are $10 with I.D.

Tickets for groups of 10 or more are available for $10 each

Punch cards for five visits are available for $50

Tickets can be purchased on-site or online

All tickets include skate rental and helmets



All proceeds will benefit the Thriving After Cancer program at the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s.