Signs on I-805 to encourage people to visit San Diego's Convoy District

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Some new signs are being placed along Interstate 805 in the Kearny Mesa area to encourage people to visit restaurants and businesses in the Convoy District.

The signs promoting the Convoy Asian Cultural District are being installed starting Aug. 8 along I-805 at the northbound and southbound exits at Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Balboa Avenue.

The goal of the six signs is to bring attention to and benefit the hundreds of Asian American and Pacific Islander-owned businesses in the district.

In 2020, San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate and then-Assemblymember Todd Gloria designated the area as the “Convoy Pan Asian Cultural and Business Innovation District.”

That designation paved the way for the creation of the freeway signs.

The nonprofit Convoy District Partnership raised $30,000 to have the signs installed.