Several San Diego County ramen restaurants make Yelp's 'Top 100 Ramen Spots in California'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – For ramen lovers in San Diego, there is no shortage of great ramen restaurants around the county, and 13 of them just made Yelp’s latest Top 100 list.

On Tuesday, Yelp unveiled its Top 100 Ramen Spots in California, and San Diego County ramen restaurants are found up and down the list.

The 13 San Diego County ramen restaurants on the Top 100 rankings:

No 2: GONZO! (Carlsbad)

No. 5: HiroNori Craft Ramen (Hillcrest, San Diego)

No 19: Buta Japanese Ramen (Morena, San Diego)

No. 28: Sunshine Kitchen (Oceanside)

No. 36: Menya Ultra (Mira Mesa, San Diego)

No. 52: BESHOCK Ramen (Carlsbad)

No. 65: Karami Ramen (Kearny Mesa, San Diego)

No. 78: Tong Sake House (Poway)

No. 79: Rakitori Japanese Pug & Grill (Hillcrest, San Diego)

No. 81: Izakaya Masa (Mission Hills, San Diego)

No. 82: Nishiki Ramen (Kearny Mesa, San Diego)

No. 97: Ramen Mik (San Marcos)

No. 98: Izakaya Naruto (Chula Vista)

Yelp’s top-ranked ramen restaurant in all of California is Susuru Ramen Bar in Los Angeles.

To view the full list, visit https://www.yelp.com/article/top-100-ramen-spots-in-california-2024.