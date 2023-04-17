SeaWorld San Diego offering limited time ‘Eat Free’ deal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – For a limited time, SeaWorld San Diego visitors can eat for free at the park with the purchase of a special ticket.

SeaWorld San Diego officials announced an “Eat Free” Any Day Ticket where guests will receive All-Day Dining, which is described as “an entrée, a drink, and a side or dessert every 90 minutes at participating park restaurants.”

Park officials said All-Day Dining is not valid for bottled water or alcoholic beverages.

The Eat Free Any Day Ticket is available for purchase for $109.99 until April 23 . Guests who buy the ticket must redeem the deal by June 30.

Details on the Eat Free Any Day Ticket, including how to buy, can be found at https://seaworld.com/san-diego/tickets/special-offers.