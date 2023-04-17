SeaWorld San Diego offering limited time ‘Eat Free’ deal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – For a limited time, SeaWorld San Diego visitors can eat for free at the park with the purchase of a special ticket.
SeaWorld San Diego officials announced an “Eat Free” Any Day Ticket where guests will receive All-Day Dining, which is described as “an entrée, a drink, and a side or dessert every 90 minutes at participating park restaurants.”
Park officials said All-Day Dining is not valid for bottled water or alcoholic beverages.
The Eat Free Any Day Ticket is available for purchase for $109.99 until April 23. Guests who buy the ticket must redeem the deal by June 30.
Details on the Eat Free Any Day Ticket, including how to buy, can be found at https://seaworld.com/san-diego/tickets/special-offers.