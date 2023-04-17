Watch Now
Exploring San Diego

Actions

SeaWorld San Diego offering limited time ‘Eat Free’ deal

Deal available until April 23
seaworld_explorers_cafe.jpg
Mary Hamula/SeaWorld San Diego
seaworld_explorers_cafe.jpg
Posted at 11:57 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 14:57:58-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – For a limited time, SeaWorld San Diego visitors can eat for free at the park with the purchase of a special ticket.

SeaWorld San Diego officials announced an “Eat Free” Any Day Ticket where guests will receive All-Day Dining, which is described as “an entrée, a drink, and a side or dessert every 90 minutes at participating park restaurants.”

Park officials said All-Day Dining is not valid for bottled water or alcoholic beverages.

The Eat Free Any Day Ticket is available for purchase for $109.99 until April 23. Guests who buy the ticket must redeem the deal by June 30.

Details on the Eat Free Any Day Ticket, including how to buy, can be found at https://seaworld.com/san-diego/tickets/special-offers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Weeknights

Watch ABC 10News Weeknights