SeaWorld San Diego goes cashless

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Cash will no longer be accepted when paying for things at SeaWorld San Diego.

Officials said the theme park’s no-cash policy starts Feb. 22. In a website message, officials said going cashless is the “simplest, most efficient, and flexible” way to enjoy the park.

Instead of cash, SeaWorld San Diego is accepting credit or debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

For those who don’t have any of the aforementioned options or prefer to still hold cash, the park has cash-to-card kiosks in which users can transfer cash to a prepaid debit card for free.

“Cashless, contactless transactions are faster, safer, and more secure. It’s one more way we can help to provide you with a more streamlined and worry-free experience,” park officials stated.