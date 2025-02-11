SeaWorld San Diego announces lineup for 2025 Summer Spectacular Concert Series

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Ginuwine, Soulja Boy, Bow Wow and Fat Joe are among the popular 1990s/2000s hip-hop and R&B acts set to perform at SeaWorld San Diego’s Summer Spectacular Concert Series this year.

The performances will take place each Saturday night from June 21-Aug. 23 at the theme park’s Bayside Amphitheater, with all concerts included with park admission. There will be no concert held on July 5.

Park officials said guests have “the option to upgrade the experience with premium reserved seating and a complimentary drink ticket. The best way to enjoy all seven concerts throughout the summer is by becoming a Pass Member and receiving unlimited park admission all summer long with no blockout dates.”

The lineup:



June 21: Baby Bash

June 28: Ying Yang Twins

July 12: Soulja Boy & Bow Wow

July 19: Fat Joe

July 26: Waka Flocka Flame

Aug. 2: I Love the 90’s Tour (featuring Treach of Naughty by Nature, Rob Base, Color Me Badd and Young MC)

Aug. 9: Trina

Aug. 16: Ginuwine

Aug. 23: The Turnt Up Tour (featuring Petey Pablo, Paul Wall, J-Kwon and Twista)

For more information, including how to purchase tickets, visit https://seaworld.com/san-diego/events/summer-spectacular/concerts/