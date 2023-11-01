San Ysidro art gallery displays work celebrating Día de los Muertos

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) -- The colorful and intricate altars serve a purpose -- to welcome the spirits of those who have died.

“It’s a way of connecting with them again, it’s a way of connecting as a community and think about death as a natural part of death.”

Francisco Morales with Casa Familiar walked ABC 10News through their Día de los Muertos event at the Front Arte Cultura in San Ysidro.

Casa Familiar has helped underserved populations in this community since it was founded in 1973, and this event has continued for the last 20 years. Ingrained in the art is a long history of Mexican traditions.

“The idea is to make an altar. The altar is supposed to lead the way on this special day when your family can come and visit you.”

Each altar has marigold flowers and pictures of those who have died. Visitors also leave food or drinks for the spirits to enjoy during their visit.

“Things that your grandma used to like, like bread or candy or tequila.”

Morales said it’s one of his favorite holidays, he now celebrates in memory of his mother who passed four years ago.

“It’s still about family, memories, and it's very beautiful I think.”

This event is open to the public Wednesday night from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. It's also open Thursday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.