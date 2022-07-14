SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — Last year the owner of Maya's Cookies told ABC 10News that she hopes to expand her business and open another storefront in the future.

With the wild success of her first storefront in San Diego — that dream is now a reality for Maya Madsen.

Her Black-owned vegan bakery gained fame in the summer of 2020 after actress Kerry Washington tweeted a list of Black owned businesses and urged Americans to support them.

Annie Denten

Her first Maya’s Cookies storefront location opened in Grantville in November of 2020, and on Friday, July 15 her second location will open in San Marcos.

“We are thrilled to bring Maya’s Cookies to North City,” Maya Madsen, Founder of Maya’s Cookies states, “We love the city within a city concept and feel that we are helping build a community, a destination, for people to connect and share a little happiness.”

The surrounding area of the new location has a collection of restaurants, outdoor plazas, breweries, and entertainment venues that has been referred to as the downtown of San Diego’s North County.

You can also find Maya's Cookies being sold in local coffee shops and farmers markets. The cookie company also ships online orders to customers across the country.

The store hours at both locations are Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Grand Opening Details:

When: Friday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: 250 North City Drive, Suite 8, San Marcos, CA



