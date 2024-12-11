San Diego's Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival acquired by La Jolla-based Events.com

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival held annually in downtown San Diego has been acquired by La Jolla-based Events.com, it was announced Tuesday.

"Bringing the Wonderfront Festival into our portfolio of events marks a key milestone for Events.com as we continue to merge technology with iconic live experiences," Events.com President and COO Stephen Partridge said in a statement. "Under our ownership, we'll streamline operations and create more digital engagement opportunities for guests. In less than a decade, this festival has become an iconic part of San Diego's cultural landscape becoming known as the city's tastemaker festival, and we're excited to leverage our cutting-edge technology to elevate it even further."

The festival debuted in 2019 and most recently drew nearly 42,000 attendees to last year's event, which was headlined by Beck, Weezer, Kaytranada, Mt. Joy, JID and Dominic Fike.

The upcoming festival is set for May 16-18, 2025 and early bird tickets are currently available. Organizers said the 2025 artist lineup will be released early next year.

"Our partnership with Events.com presents a valuable opportunity to enhance the Wonderfront Festival from a technological standpoint while preserving the essence of what has made it special since its inception," said Paul Thornton, the festival's founder and executive producer. "With Events.com's expertise in event management and the innovative capabilities of its platform, we're looking forward to creating even more memorable experiences for our guests as we enhance our operational efficiencies, including ticketing, guest engagement, and overall festival management."

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.