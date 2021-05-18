San Diego's GI film festival returning virtually May 18-23

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego’s GI Film Festival is back this week and despite pandemic restrictions, has still managed to expand.

Holly Shaffner, who is on the Advisory Committee for the GI Film Festival, said they had more than 100 submissions this year and narrowed it down to 38 films, which is the most they’ve ever screened.

This is the sixth year in a row for the festival, and now the second year of being virtual. There will still be panels after the screenings, featuring film creators, film subjects, and topic experts.

“Why we’re so excited about is because you can literally watch any of these 38 amazing films from the comfort of your living room, in your pajamas, however you want to do it,” she said.

New this year, people who buy passes will be able to watch the films at a later time if they are not able to watch the live streaming.

The festival starts Tuesday, May 18, and continues through Sunday, May 23. Tickets and information can be found at GIfilmfestivalsd.org.