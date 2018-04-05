San Diego's favorite burrito spots

Celebrate National Burrito Day on April 5!

Marie Estrada
5:10 PM, Apr 4, 2018

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Taco Tuesday is a serious ritual, especially in San Diego.  This week, you're getting another reason to eat Mexican food (not that you needed an excuse). Thursday, April 5 is National Burrito Day! 

On Tuesday we asked 10News Instagram followers where to find some of the best burritos in the county. If you came here looking for food chains offering deals, scroll down! 

Here are the best burritos, according to our Instagram followers: 

Chains offering deals on National Burrito Day: 

  • Del Taco
    •  On Thursday the chain will give a free order of fries to customers who purchase a 2 for $5 burrito deal.
  • Rubio's
    • Celebrate National Burrito Day with San Diego's own Rubio's! They'll be offering any burrito for $5 all day with the purchase of a beverage (we're not sure if cerveza counts). Click HERE for the coupon! 
  • Sombrero Mexican 
    • Word in the twittersphere is...Sombrero's Mexican food restaurants will offer buy one, get one for $1 burritos. Yum! 
    • The Catch: You need to show them the Tweet when you check out! Click HERE when you do. 
    • El Pollo Loco
      • Burrito-lovers will be happy to know that it's a buy one, get one kind of day at El Pollo Loco. Click here for the coupon.

     

