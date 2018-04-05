San Diego's favorite burrito spots

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Taco Tuesday is a serious ritual, especially in San Diego. This week, you're getting another reason to eat Mexican food (not that you needed an excuse). Thursday, April 5 is National Burrito Day!

On Tuesday we asked 10News Instagram followers where to find some of the best burritos in the county. If you came here looking for food chains offering deals, scroll down!

Here are the best burritos, according to our Instagram followers:

Chains offering deals on National Burrito Day:

Del Taco On Thursday the chain will give a free order of fries to customers who purchase a 2 for $5 burrito deal.



Our fries are here to stay. And tomorrow, you can get a FREE small order of fries with purchase of any 2 for $5 Classic Burritos deal. #NationalBurritoDay pic.twitter.com/loe4pGv7gE — Del Taco Restaurants (@DelTaco) April 4, 2018