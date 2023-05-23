San Diego's Belmont Park among California's best theme parks, new study shows

(KGTV) – A new study released Tuesday ranks California’s best and most affordable theme parks for 2023, and San Diego’s Belmont Park received high marks when it comes to value and overall experience.

Vacation rental specialist HomeToGo crunched data based on factors such as ticket prices and the number of rides and attractions to determine which of California’s numerous theme parks had the most to offer visitors this year.

While Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, located in the northern Bay Area city of Vallejo, took HomeToGo’s overall spot, Belmont Park in San Diego’s Mission Beach proved to be just as popular when it came down to pricing and what it offered to guests.

Belmont Park was fifth in Best Parks Overall and third in the Most Affordable Parks category, according to the HomeToGo study.

Meanwhile, San Diego’s more well-known theme park, SeaWorld San Diego, placed ninth in the overall rankings and seventh when in affordability.

Belmont Park and SeaWorld San Diego were in the bottom half of the top 10 rankings when it came to the number of rides and other attractions.

Disneyland and California Adventure placed sixth and eighth, respectively, in the Best Overall Parks category. Both Disney parks ranked fairly high in the Parks with Most Attractions category.

However, when it came to affordability, the Disney parks were at the bottom of the list.

HomeToGo’s 2023 rankings

Best Parks Overall (HomeToGo's combined affordability and attractions score):



Six Flags Discovery Kingdom – Vallejo Knott’s Berry Farm – Buena Park California’s Great America – Santa Clara Six Flags Magic Mountain -- Valencia Belmont Park – Mission Beach, San Diego Disneyland Park – Anaheim Pacific Park – Santa Monica Pier Disney California Adventure – Anaheim SeaWorld San Diego – San Diego Universal Studios Hollywood – Universal City

Most Affordable Parks (based on cost of single ticket entry, parking, and accommodation):

Knott’s Berry Farm Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Belmont Park California’s Great America Pacific Park Six Flags Magic Mountain SeaWorld San Diego Disneyland Park Disneyland California Adventure Universal Studios Hollywood

Parks with Most Attractions (number of roller coasters and other rides, shows, experiences, etc.):

Six Flags Magic Mountain Six Flags Discovery Kingdom California’s Great America Knott’s Berry Farm Disneyland Park Disneyland California Adventure SeaWorld San Diego Universal Studios Hollywood Pacific Park Belmont Park

For a more in-depth look at the rankings, including the methodology for the survey, visit https://www.hometogo.com/california/amusement-parks/#2023