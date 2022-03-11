San Diego Zoo's Wildlife Explorers Basecamp exhibit opens

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego Zoo on Friday opened the new Wildlife Explorers Basecamp, an exhibit that combines innovation and technology, and gives zoo guests an opportunity to visit through four different habitat zones.

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance ambassador Marco Wendt said, “It really highlights species that you never really get to interact with.”

The Wildlife Explorers Basecamp focuses on giving explorers hands-on experience, and visitors can do that by playing alongside animals such as turtles and prairie dogs.

Zoo visitor McKenzie Smith told ABC 10News her kids are excited to get a closer look at the animals.

“It’s really good for the kids to see exotic animals and interact with them,” Smith said.

The exhibit gives guests a true multi-ecosystem experience they can share with generations to come.

“Children are the future conservationists of our planet. We need to make sure we invest in the explorers and youth of the world … inspire them of the beauty of natures and move forward and be the best stewards of our planet,” said Wendt.

The exhibit comes with paid admission, so no additional fees are required.

For more information, visit https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org/wildlife-explorers-basecamp.