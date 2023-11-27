San Diego Zoo to take part in 2024 Rose Parade with special float

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – For the third straight year, the San Diego Zoo will have a float at the annual Rose Parade in Pasadena.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s float entry for the Jan. 1, 2024, event will go with the theme “It Began with a Roar,” and it will “feature a myriad of heartwarming stories from the San Diego Zoo that have inspired generations to care for and protect wildlife,” Zoo officials said.

An artistic rendering provided by the SDZWA shows the famous lion, an orangutan, a polar bear, and other animals that represent the zoo’s mission and history.

Zoo officials said wildlife care specialist Matt Akel will be riding on the float with his wife Courtney and their daughter Meadow. Akel has been with the San Diego Zoo since 2002, when he joined the polar bear team.