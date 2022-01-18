San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomes baby giraffe on Betty White’s 100th birthday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There’s a new baby giraffe at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park!

The calf doesn't have a name yet, and was born to first-time mom Zindzi. This birth is extra special, as the newborn shares its birthday with an extraordinary individual — Betty White — who would have turned 100 Monday.

White was a wildlife advocate and spent her life championing the cause around the world. She worked with many conservation organizations, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, to shed light on the need to conserve wildlife.

Wildlife care specialists said the calf is walking and nursing normally, but they plan to conduct a closer examination soon. The baby giraffe is currently bonding with its mother and will not make its exhibit debut just yet.

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has partnered with numerous conservation organizations on large-scale conservation projects, in an effort to slow and eventually stop the continued decline of giraffe populations.