San Diego Zoo extending summer hours for 'Nighttime Zoo'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – As summer approaches, the San Diego Zoo announced it is extending its Nighttime Zoo hours.

From June 3-Sept. 5, the Zoo will stay open a bit longer and those who are at the park when the sun goes down will be treated to live entertainment and a chance to see wildlife from a different perspective.

The Zoo’s hours will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, from June 3-30, except for June 18.

Starting July 1 through Sept. 5, the Zoo will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

For more information on the Nighttime Zoo experience, visit www.sandiego.org/members/attractions/san-diego-zoo/events/nighttime-zoo-at-the-san-diego-zoo.aspx.