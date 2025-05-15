San Diego Zoo announces return of Nighttime Zoo

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — You don't have to head home when it's time for the animals to hit the hay this summer. The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance says Nighttime Zoo will return starting May 24.

Through Aug. 10, you can experience live music, nocturnal wildlife and plenty of activities at the zoo until 8 p.m.

Nighttime Zoo is family-friendly, with activities and entertainment starting at 3:30 p.m. daily. The zoo says there will be trampoline shows, Tanzanian acrobats, educational presentations by Dr. Zoolittle and a taste of culture from across East Africa.

Zoo members are invited to a special preview starting May 23.

The zoo says visits to Nighttime Zoo will help support the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and its mission to save wildlife around the world.