San Diego St. Patrick's Day events, parties and runs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Grab your fellow leprechauns and don your green attire!
Many events are rolling out the green carpet around San Diego County to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Check out our list of things to do:
Irish 4 A Day - St. Patrick’s Day Party Hop
When: Friday, March 11~ Saturday, March 12~ Thursday, March 17
Where: Downtown
Info: The 3-Day Festivities will unfold at 15 of the most notable nightclubs, live music venues, restaurants and bars along Fifth Avenue. Each venue will feature green beer, Irish car bombs, DJs, dancing, live music, drink specials, dining deals, and more.
St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival
When: Saturday, March 12
Where: Balboa Park
Info: After two years of no parade it's are back! Dozens of floats, bands, dancers, and organizations will march down Fifth Ave. to kick off St. Patrick's Day in San Diego. The massive parade will be followed by a festival in Balboa Park featuring entertainment across multiple stages.
San Diego Leprechaun Run
When: Saturday, March 12
Where: Pacific Beach
Info: Hit the ground running or walking in PB to ring in St. Patrick's Day early, either in a 5K, kids 1K, or mile fashion. Runners and walkers work through a scenic course along the city's landmarks, and also enjoy post-race festivities.
ShamROCK 2022
When: Saturday, March 12
Where: Gaslamp
Info: San Diego ShamROCK is back with a St. Patrick's Day bash in the Gaslamp District featuring DJs, bands, dancers, a best-dressed leprechaun contest, and more. ShamROCK provides a full lineup of the nation’s top Irish & Celtic Rock bands, with the Young Dubliners headlining the event.
Luck O' Loma Block Party
When: Saturday, March 12
Where: Goodbar
Have a family-friendly, dog-friendly day out with live entertainment, Irish-themed food and drinks, a dog park, themed-games and more. The block party spans from Goodbar to Surf Side Deli, welcoming families with a portion of proceed benefiting the local dog rescue, The Animal Pad.
St. Patrick's Yappy Hour
When: Sunday, March 13
Where: Point Loma
Info: Celebrate St. Puptrick's Day with craft beers, food trucks, a dog-friendly picnic setup, and pop-up shopping at Bay City Brewing. Visitors will also enjoy selfies with their pup and shop a variety of dog items.
St. Paddy’s O’Beach Party
When: Saturday, March 19
Where: Ocean Beach
Info: It's San Diego’s newest beachside, Irish-themed festival. The inaugural event will feature live music, a “Guac Off”, green beer and cocktails, 5K run, corned beef invitational cornhole tournament, Mr. & Ms. Corned Beef contest, a pup pageant, leprechaun limbo, and more.