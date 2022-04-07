San Diego Padres holding 2022 FanFest at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The game may not be in San Diego, but the Padres are making sure the Friar Faithful can celebrate the state of a new season from Petco Park.

Crews are working on last-minute touches, as they get Petco Park ready for the first big event this season, Fan Fest.

Even though the Padres will be playing their first game on the road in Arizona, the Friar Faithful will be gathered in San Diego to catch the game on the big screen. There will also be a lot of fun activities for the kids.

"You're going to have the opportunity to run the bases with your kids on the field here," said Chris Connolly, Chief Marketing Officer for the Padres.

"You can bring your glove and play catch on the field."

And after all of that running around, you’ll definitely work up an appetite. The spread of food choices includes BBQ sandwiches, to acai berry bowls, plus pizza.

And don’t forget the beverages both alcoholic and nonalcoholic and the return of a fan favorite.

"The beer bat is coming back," said Dan Butler, General Manager at Petco Park.

"24-ounce beer, you can get it at multiple locations throughout the park."

Gates open at 5 p.m. and it’s free to attend, but you will need a ticket that can be downloaded from the Padres website.