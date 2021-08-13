San Diego officers and community to bond over skateboarding

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – This weekend some of America's Finest will be armed with their skateboards and a smile at Skate Jam 2021.

Officers from the San Diego police department will gather Saturday, August, 14 to help build trust between police agencies and the communities they serve.

This fun community event is back following a brief hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"SDPD’s officers are ready to drop their boards and join neighborhood kids at the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track for some shredding action," the department said in a news release on Thursday.

The public is invited, and there's no age limit. Free snacks, refreshments, and prizes will be provided.

Along with a fun day of skateboarding fun, officers will be providing safety tips for skateboarders and bicycle riders.

It's taking place at the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track on Village Center Loop Rd from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.