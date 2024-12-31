San Diego offering eclectic mix for New Year's Eve revelers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego will host New Year's Eve celebrations for all sorts of interests Tuesday evening, ranging from a big band jazz orchestra to a legendary mask-wearing DJ to a rave with everyone's favorite surly green ogre.

Events begin at 4 p.m. at Petco Park with the CRSSD Proper NYE 2024 / NYD 2025 celebration, running New Year's Eve and Day in the ballpark. The lineup features house, melodic and techno DJs on four stages. Some feature artists include Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, Cirez D, AC Slater, Boys Noize, Cassian and more than 40 others.

Down the road at East Village's Quartyard, revelers can groove to rhythm and beats with the R&B Block Party: East Coast New Year's Eve at 4 p.m.

In North Park, Queen Bee's Art & Cultural Center will host its 16th annual salsa dancing celebration at 6:30 p.m.

At 8 p.m., the Lafayette Hotel's Lou Lou's Jungle Room will host the New Year's Eve Supperclub & Variety Show with the San Diego Jazz Orchestra, featuring Jonathan Karrant, magician Derek Ostavani and hosted by Jeremiah Watkins.

Also at 8 p.m., the House of Blues will present the "Shrek Rave," while Encore Events Center will host 2025 'Nuff Said New Year's Eve Celebration with host Mark Christopher Lawrence and music by Eagles tribute band The Long Run.

At 9 p.m., several of the city's biggest events will kick off, including SeaWorld San Diego presenting its fireworks show over Mission Bay. Hard Rock Hotel San Diego will host the Glitz & Glam New Year's Eve Party, featuring music on three floors and more than 15 DJs.

Big Night San Diego will ring in 2025 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront with performers including Blake Horstmann, Dave Aude, XOXO featuring Miss Lisa & Miss Dust and more.

Also at 9 p.m., National Comedy Theatre will host its New Year's Eve Spectacular Event, for those more interested in "yes, and-ing" than dancing, followed by a party with the improv cast.

In addition, legendary Canadian DJ Deadmau5 will spin his brand of house music at downtown venue Nova, presumably wearing his ubiquitous mask as the ball drops, ushering in 2025.

