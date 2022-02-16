San Diego native Nick Cannon to open Wild'N Out themed sports bar & arcade

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nick Cannon’s hit MTV show has come to San Diego — in bar form. Yes, Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Arcade will officially open on February 25 in the Gaslamp.

With the San Diego native's new sports bar, fans can now watch their favorite show come to life. The arcade will feature interactive games and memorabilia from the hit MTV show alongside a full-service sports bar, including food and larger than life cocktails.

According to Cannon, the venue will also host live performances, Wild 'N Out Girls auditions and comedy shows.

Guest can keep the party going after dinner when the venue transforms to the ultimate nightlife destination. Guests looking to party can pop their favorite bottles complete with an extensive selection of spirits, and VIP seating.

On the weekends, visitors can also enjoy a variety of brunch offerings. You can check out the full menu on the sports bar website.

The grand opening event will be hosted by Cannon and other crew from MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out,” which is in its 18th Season.

This isn't the only location of the sports bar. Cannon opened his first location in Miami in 2018.