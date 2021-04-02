San Diego Model Railroad Museum reopens April 2 in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Model Railroad Museum is reopening to the general public Friday, April 2, after being closed since last year due to pandemic restrictions.

The reopening coincides with an important milestone. SDMRM has raised over half of its $40,000 goal to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the museum’s first public opening.

“Support from our donors has made a quick and safe reopening possible,” said Executive Director Anthony Ridenhour. “We’re still in need of donations to close the gap from revenue lost in the last year, and every donation we receive helps keep our mission alive.

Under California's coronavirus restrictions, the museum is allowed to operate indoors at 25% capacity with modifications.

SDMRM is located on the lower level of the Casa De Balboa building, next to the Prado Restaurant and across from the lily pond in Balboa Park. Tickets are available at the door, but the museum encourages the public to purchase them on their website first.

Here's a list of other Balboa Park venues preparing to reopen this month.

Reopening Friday, April 2:

• Centro Cultural de la Raza, 3 days/week, Friday through Sunday

• Fleet Science Center, 4 days/week, Friday through Monday

• San Diego Automotive Museum, 6 days/week, closed Monday

• San Diego Natural History Museum, 5 days/week, Friday through Tuesday

Reopening Friday, April 16:

• San Diego History Center, 3 days/week, Friday through Sunday

Reopening Wednesday, April 21:

• Museum of Us, 5 days/week, Wednesday through Sunday