San Diego International Auto Show returning Dec. 28 to Jan. 1

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The 2025 San Diego International Auto Show is gearing up to showcase a dynamic blend of time-honored brands and new manufacturers, taking place from Dec. 28, 2024, to Jan. 1, 2025, at the San Diego Convention Center.

According to a press release, the show plans to highlight an array of new cars, trucks, SUVs and supercars, with a particular emphasis on electric vehicles. The event offers a range of experiences, including a 65,000-square-foot indoor EV Test Track and outdoor test drives.

Several brands will make their San Diego Auto Show debut; among the first-timers are McLaren, showcasing the Artura supercar, and INEOS with its luxury SUV, the Grenadier. EV manufacturers Lucid and VinFast will also make their San Diego debut, featuring test drives on the streets of the city.

"We're excited that show visitors will have the opportunity to get to know several new brands. Our goal is to educate and amaze our guests," said SDIAS President Scott Webb.

Those interested in EVs should check out the auto show's "Electric Avenue," which will occupy nearly 15,000 square feet inside the convention center and will spotlight Battery EVs, Plug-in Hybrid EVs, charging equipment and more. Brands such as Acura, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Lincoln, Lucid, VinFast and Volkswagen are scheduled to display their latest EV models.

The expanded indoor EV Test Track will feature Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Nissan, Toyota and Volvo. Visitors can experience the acceleration and handling of various EVs on this larger and more complex track. Outdoor test drives from Chevrolet, Kia, Lucid, Stellantis (Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, and Ram), VinFast and Volkswagen will also be available.

In addition to the comprehensive vehicle displays, the show will host several fan-favorite features. The Nissan Military Appreciation program offers free tickets to active and retired military personnel, while the Mobility Zone, in collaboration with Golden Boy Mobility, will highlight modified vehicles for accessibility.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased online at the auto show's website.

Prices remain unchanged from last year: $18 for adults (ages 13-61), $15 for military personnel (with ID) and seniors (62+), $12 for children (ages 7-12), and free for children 6 and under.

Family Day on Sunday, Dec. 29, offers free admission to children 12 and under with a paid adult.

Below, you'll find the show's hours by day:



Sat., Dec. 28, 2024: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 29, 2024: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Family Day)

Mon., Dec. 30, 2024: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 31, 2024: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 1, 2025: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the official website here.