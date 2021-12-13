San Diego County malls, shopping centers expand hours for holiday shoppers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Attention, holiday shoppers: The countdown to Christmas Day is on, and San Diego County’s major malls and shopping centers are expanding their hours to help those trying to finish up their shopping lists.

The special holiday hours should give shoppers plenty of time to find those perfect gifts. If you typically wait until the last minute, malls and shopping centers will be open with semi-limited hours on Christmas Eve.

There will be no shopping on Christmas Day, as the malls and shopping centers will be closed.

Here's a look at all the local mall/shopping center hours around San Diego to make sure your holiday shopping goes smoothly.

FASHION VALLEY MALL (7007 Friars Rd., San Diego)

Dec. 13-18: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 19: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dec. 20-23: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

WESTFIELD PLAZA BONITA (3030 Plaza Bonita Rd., National City)

Dec. 13-16: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 17-23: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

WESTFIELD MISSION VALLEY (1640 Camino Del Rio N., San Diego)

Dec. 13-23: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

WESTFIELD NORTH COUNTY (272 E. Via Rancho Pkwy., Escondido)

Dec. 13-16: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 17-23: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

WESTFIELD UTC (4545 La Jolla Village Dr., San Diego)

Dec. 13-16: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 17-23: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

PARKWAY PLAZA (415 Fletcher Pkwy., El Cajon)

Dec. 13-18: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 19: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 20-23: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

CARLSBAD PREMIUM OUTLETS (5620 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad)

Dec. 13-18: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 19: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dec. 20-23: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

THE SHOPPES AT CARLSBAD (2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad)

Dec. 13-18: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 19: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dec. 20-23: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

OTAY RANCH TOWN CENTER (2015 Birch Rd., Chula Vista)

Dec. 13-16: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 17-18: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 19: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dec. 20-23: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

CHULA VISTA CENTER (555 Broadway, Suite 1019, Chula Vista)

Dec. 13-18: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 19: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dec. 20-23: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

LAS AMERICAS PREMIUM OUTLETS (4211 Camino de la Plaza, San Diego)

Dec. 13-18: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 19: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dec. 20-23: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

PLAZA PALMERA (4463 Camino de la Plaza, San Ysidro)

Dec. 13-18: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 19: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dec. 20-23: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Closed