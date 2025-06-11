San Diego County Fair offers budget-friendly tips for attendees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The return of the San Diego County Fair brings excitement with food, rides, and entertainment, but the costs can quickly add up. To help families enjoy the fair within a budget, organizers provide several money-saving strategies.

For families with children, admission discounts are available. Kids age 12 and under are free on Fridays, excluding July 4, while children age 5 and under can enter for free every day.

General admission tickets are $20 at the gate but are available for $16 when purchased 24 hours in advance online, saving attendees $4 to $5.

"If you pay full price to come to the fair, you're not trying hard enough," a fair spokesperson stated.

For those who prefer not to choose a specific date, tickets can also be purchased at local grocery stores like Albertsons and Vons, with general admission priced at $17 and kids and seniors at $13.

Another option for families is a Costco package deal that includes four admissions, ride tickets, a savings coupon book, and parking for $98.

Additional discounts can be found with the Fair Tripper Pass from the North County Transit District or MTS, which provides admission for $20 on weekdays and $25.25 on weekends, along with shuttle access to the fairgrounds.

For those looking to save on food and games, the fair offers a "passport to savings" coupon book for $5, featuring approximately $1,000 worth of discounts.

Attendees can also enjoy "Foodie Fridays," where select menu items are 50% off from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., you can play any game in our midway or our kids zone for four digital tickets, which is about half price," the spokesperson noted.

Another cost-saving tip emphasizes bringing food and beverages: "You can still bring your own food and sealed beverage containers into the fair. You can bring a cooler in; we'll allow you to store it in guest services," the spokesperson added.

Additionally, guests are encouraged to enjoy the free performances and exhibits included with their admission.

"We've got five other stages of free entertainment that are going on every single day," the spokesperson remarked, highlighting various shows, including pet competitions and exhibitions.

With these tips in mind, attendees can maximize their enjoyment of the San Diego County Fair while keeping expenses in check.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.