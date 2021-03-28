San Diego Comic-Con will return in November with a ‘Smaller In-Person Event’

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- With the coronavirus canceling all fun and joy in 2020, San Diego Comic-Con is becoming one of the first major public events to attempt something for 2021 as the state's vaccine rollout rumbles on.

In a statement sent to ABC 10News Saturday, the famed convention announced that an in-person event is being planned over Thanksgiving weekend this year. It will be a three day event happening November 26-28 at the San Diego Convention Center, although the specific logistics have yet to be confirmed.

“While we have been able to pivot from in-person gatherings to limited online events, the loss of revenue has had an acute impact on the organization as it has with many small businesses, necessitating reduced work schedules and reduction in pay for employees, among other issues,” said David Glanzer, spokesperson for the nonprofit organization.

San Diego Comic-Con, for the first time in 50 years, canceled its in-person July 2020 convention due to the ongoing pandemic, instead adapting to a multi-day online event.

Comic-Con organizers said attendees who bought badges for the 2020 convention and had them rolled over to 2021 will have those badges rolled over into 2022, unless they request a refund.

This November event will serve as a bonus extension of the Comic-Con experience. As for tickets, badge cost, and attendance capacity are still being finalized.

It’s important to note this is not the same thing as San Diego Comic-Con, which has been postponed until 2022. We expect this to be a smaller event — though how much smaller, we’ll have to wait and see.

“Hopefully this event will shore up our financial reserves and mark a slow return to larger in-person gatherings in 2022,”said Glanzer.