San Diego Botanic Garden's World of Orchids returns

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego Botanic Garden has announced the return of its fifth annual spring showcase, World of Orchids, running from Sunday, May 4 through Sunday, June 1. This year’s event, themed Orchidelirium, draws inspiration from the 19th-century orchid craze that captivated Victorian Europe.

According to the San Diego Botanic Garden, the exhibit is curated by local horticulturist Brandi Eide, who brings more than 20 years of experience to the role. The exhibition is currently staged in the garden’s Dickinson Family Education Conservatory.

The San Diego Botanic Garden said hundreds of orchid specimens, including rare plants and locally bred hybrids, are displayed in artful and unconventional settings. The showcase offers visitors a chance to explore a diverse range of orchid species and learn about their unique histories and cultivation.

According to the San Diego Botanic Garden, select days will feature plant sales from local vendors, hands-on workshops, and themed special events. A schedule highlight is an evening experience on Thursday, May 22, featuring Victorian-era-inspired entertainment, including magic and sideshow acts.

Admission to World of Orchids is included with garden entry for members, with an additional fee of $7 for non-members. Garden admission is $18 for adults, $10 for children ages 3 to 17, and free for children 2 and under.

More information is available at sdbg.org.