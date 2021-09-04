San Diego Blues Festival returns for an in-person celebration Sept. 11

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego Blues Festival is back for an in-person celebration along America's Finest downtown waterfront.

The mission of the festival is to bring nine talented blues acts to showcase their talents for a day of good music, good food, and good deeds.

It's being held at the Embarcadero Marina Park North on Saturday, September, 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This year’s Blues Fest headliner is Grammy-nominated sister act Larkin Poe. On two different stages festival go-ers will also hear the musical stylings of Rick Estrin & the Nightcats, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Aki Kumar, Nikki Hill Band, Backtrack Blues Band, Tia Carroll, The Fremonts, and Tracy Lee Nelson.

The music will take center stage, but guests will also enjoy local craft beer, cocktails and wine, specialty food vendors, and arts and craft vendors.

General admission tickets are on sale online for $40. The price goes up to $50 at the gate on the day of the event.

Children 12 and under receive free entry to the festival with a paid General Admission adult ticket.

Proceeds benefit the San Diego Food Bank hunger-relief programs. The Food Bank asks all attendees to bring 2 cans of food to donate. Monetary donations will be collected the day of the event. Every dollar donated provides 5 meals to those in need.