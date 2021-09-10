San Diego Bayfair brings unlimited boat racing to Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- HomeStreet Bank San Diego Bayfair featuring the world’s fastest boats has something for the whole family when the event takes over Mission Bay.

Thousands of spectators and RVers are expected to be part of the end-of-summer tradition from September 17-19.

"Our fans have waited two long years for HomeStreet Bank San Diego Bayfair to return and we couldn’t be more excited to be back,” said Bob Davies, race director for HomeStreet Bank San Diego Bayfair. “The last couple of years has been a reminder of the importance of spending time with family and friends.”

Bayfair offers a variety of events on land and water over the three-day family festival. Vendors will also be featured, including food, beer gardens, and merchandise associated with the races. The Vendor Village does not require a ticket – the general public can peruse for free.

“It is my family and my favorite place to come and race and we are ready for fans to see some exciting racing after the COVID shutdowns. The San Diego race fans are some of our most loyal on our circuit,” said Jeff Bernard, the GP-79 Bad Influence driver.

After making its debut in 2019, the Hydro-Flight Games will return to Crown Point for events Friday and Sunday.

Along with the Hydro-Games on Crown Point is a large motorcycle and car show. Up to 100 motorcycles will be on display on Saturday, and 250 cars are expected for Sunday’s event. Both shows are included with the purchase of a ticket to Bayfair.

Single-day tickets start at $25, and a three-day Super Pass is available for $45. Children under age 12 are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased online here.