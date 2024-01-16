San Diego Automotive Museum to unveil new and improved research library

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Automotive Museum at Balboa Park is putting the finishing touches on its new and improved research library, and a grand opening ceremony is set to be held on Tuesday morning.

"For someone who is a car enthusiast to come in here and to see all these amazing books and manuals is just going to be exciting," said Brandi Wilson, chief operating officer of the San Diego Automotive Museum.

Wilson said the collection inside is one of the biggest in the country, with automotive manuals that likely can't be found anywhere else.

"They're going to come in here and be looking for that car they had as a child [or] that car they worked on with their parents to supe up to refurbish," she said.

Some of the books and manuals date back to the late 1800s. One was published in 1870.

The revamp was funded by Jim and Jill Berg.

"Jim Berg is a car enthusiast. We actually have some of his cars on collection and he found out about the library and wanted to help bring it back to a more modern look," said Wilson.

As for the next generation, they are seeing more and more kids light up when they enter the museum.

"We do want to inspire the next generation and keep it going. Matter of fact one of the next things we are doing for the next generation is our technical academy- teaching children that are not college-bound skills in the automotive industry," said Wilson.

Typically, admission is $15.50, but on Tuesdays it is free to residents.