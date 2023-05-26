Salt & Straw opens latest San Diego ice cream shop at Westfield UTC

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The popular ice cream shop Salt & Straw opened its newest San Diego location Friday at the Westfield UTC shopping mall.

Salt & Straw’s third San Diego “Scoop Shop” is located on the mall’s north end, across the parking lot from the Crate & Barrel store and facing La Jolla Village Drive.

To mark the shop’s opening, Salt & Straw co-founder Tyler Malek and renowned San Diego chef Brian Malarkey teamed up for the Roasted Beets & Goat Cheese ice cream flavor that will be exclusive to the location for the opening weekend.

The collaboration flavor “features beet ice cream ribboned with a roasted beet and apple jam, swirled together with a chevre goat cheese gelato and splattered with candied walnuts, will be available in limited quantities for grand opening weekend while supplies last.”

Guests can not only order the exclusive flavor or anything else off the signature menu, but they can also order a scoop from Salt & Straw’s “Upcycled Food Series” menu, which highlights five flavors, “each in partnership with brands focused on reducing food waste in the U.S., with the menu itself fully certified upcycled by the Upcycled Food Association.”

Hours for the Westfield UTC ice cream shop (4575 La Jolla Village Dr.) are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

Salt & Straw’s other San Diego locations are in Little Italy (1670 India St.) and Del Mar (3705 Caminito Court, Suite 0580).