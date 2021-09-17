Rooftop Cinema debuts a spooky lineup for Halloween season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Fans of thrills and horror, Rooftop Cinema Club has released its spooky lineup to bring you all the chills and thrills this fall.

Popular films like Hocus Pocus, Scream, Monsters Inc., Edward Scissorhands, Get Out, Halloween, The Addams Family, Friday the 13th, A Queit Place Part II, and more will be showing throughout the month of October

The Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero at the Manchester Grand Hyatt has also unveiled a brand new, state-of-the-art LED screen which allows movies to be screened at earlier times, making it easier for families to enjoy matinee showings.

Add it’s not a party if you’re not wearing a costume! To get into the true spirit of Halloween, all guests are encouraged to rock a costume at any screening, and will receive free candy.

COVID-19 safety protocols are still in place, with limited capacity to enable social distancing which means movies sell out fast. Tickets range in price from $13.50 to $25.

Tickets to all screenings through Halloween are on sale online.

RCC Embarcadero is celebrating the master of horror this Halloween season by screening one of Stephen King’s films. However, the decision on which film will be featured will be up to the fans. Guests are invited to vote for the Stephen King movie they would like to see at the Rooftop the night of Oct. 28.

Voting can be done here. The polls will close on Oct. 14.