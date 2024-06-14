Retro-inspired roller skating rink opens at Hotel del Coronado for the summer

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) – Looking for a fun, family-friendly activity this summer? You can roll on over to the Hotel del Coronado for their first-ever roller skating rink.

The retro-inspired rink opens Friday, June 14, and guests/locals will be treated to special themed nights and unique drinks and snacks as they skate at one of San Diego’s most popular destinations.

The rink is located on the brick terrace next to the hotel’s main entrance, and daily skating sessions last 90 minutes.

Rink hours:



Monday-Thursday: 2 p.m.-10 p.m.

Friday: 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

July 4: 10 am.-10 p.m.

Sept. 2 (Labor Day): 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

General admission is $28; tickets for hotel guests, members, military and first responders priced at $25.

Tickets must be purchased online or over the phone. Ticket information here: https://bit.ly/4b1Lsrd.

A portion of money from the rink will go to the C4 Foundation, which supports active-duty Navy SEALs and their families.

The Hotel del's roller rink will be open through Sept. 2.