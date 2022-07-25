SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers are heading to San Diego this week as part of their 2022 North America Tour.

The tour is the band’s first with guitarist John Frusciante, a core member during the band’s ’90s and ’00s commercial and artistic peak, in 15 years.

San Diego show is only the second date on the band's 20-city U.S. stadium tour; which kicked off in Denver over the weekend.

About 40,000 people are expected to attend with the concert scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be a special performance from HAIM and Thundercat Wednesday night.

Tickets are still available, but keep in mind the concert tickets are strictly digital and can be found in either the MLB Ballpark app or the Ticketmaster app.

If you're planning on driving, guest can park at the San Diego Convention Center or at the Bayfront Hilton garage on Harbor Drive. MTS will be ramping up service to accommodate the crowds, and provide hassle free parking and transportation to the concert.

Red Hot Chili Peppers tour dates