Raising Cane's set to open first location in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Fast food chain Raising Cane’s, known for their chicken fingers and famous dipping sauce, is opening its latest location in Chula Vista.

The sixth Raising Cane’s restaurant in San Diego County will open its doors June 20 at 8:30 a.m. The eatery will be located on 512 H Street at the Chula Vista Center shopping mall.

To mark the grand opening of the South Bay restaurant, Raising Cane’s is giving away “Free Cane’s for a Year” to 20 customers age 13 and older.

Customers who want to enter the drawing will have to submit entries between 7 a.m.-8 a.m. on June 20 at the restaurant, with the winners announced at 8:30 a.m.

Raising Cane’s officials advised: “Customers must be present to win and are encouraged to get in line early if they are as serious about winning as Cane’s is about their chicken fingers.”

In addition to the drawing, there will be entertainment provided by an on-site DJ, as well as a performance by Chula Vista High School’s cheer team.

The CVHS cheer team will also be on hand to receive a check from Raising Cane’s.

Raising Cane’s in Chula Vista will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m.-2 a.m.

The fast food chain is opening its seventh county location on June 27 in Rancho San Diego.

Visit https://www.raisingcanes.com/locations to find a Raising Cane's restaurant near you.